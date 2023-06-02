Azerbaijani Finance Minister talks on raising oil price included in state budget

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The average export price of a barrel of oil for the rest of the year is set at $60, according to the updated macroeconomic forecasts in the baseline scenario, Finance Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a joint meeting of the committees of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on economic policy, industry, and entrepreneurship, and on labor and social policy during the discussion of amendments to the law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023".

“The average export price of a barrel of oil of $60 included in the state budget is a real price, despite the fact that it seems risky,” he said.

The revenues of the revised state budget for 2023 are projected at 33.7 billion manat ($19.8 billion), which is three million manat or $1.7 billion (9.8 percent) more than the approved figure.