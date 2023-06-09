Investments in Azerbaijan's regions skyrocket in 1Q2023 - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Investments in fixed assets in the regions of Azerbaijan amounted to 1.7 billion manat ($999.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 88 percent compared to the same period last year, Trend reports via the tweet of Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

A total of 18.2 billion manat ($10.7 billion) were allocated to fixed assets in 2022, which is 5.5 percent more in comparison with 2021, in Azerbaijan.

In the total cost of funds allocated to fixed assets, the funds of enterprises and organizations amounted to 49.3 percent, budget funds - 36.4 percent, personal funds of the population - 6.7 percent, bank loans - 2.6 percent, and other funds - 5 percent.