Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 10 June 2023 14:02 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 31.365 manat (0.95 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 2.9546 manat (0.33 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,325.7015 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 29

3,311.4895

June 5

3,306.585

May 30

3,294.8975

June 6

3,336.097

May 31

3,332.136

June 7

3,338.035

June 1

3,339.769

June 8

3,309.8405

June 2

3,364.9885

June 9

3,337.95

Average weekly

3,328.6561

Average weekly

3,325.7015

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has grown by 1.2057 manat (3.01 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.3374 manat, which was 0.676 manat (1.7 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

May 29

39.0176

June 5

40.0308

May 30

39.2047

June 6

40.2569

May 31

39.4142

June 7

40.0571

June 1

39.9952

June 8

40.1056

June 2

40.6751

June 9

41.2365

Average weekly

39.6614

Average weekly

40.3374

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 13.294 manat (0.77 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 12.4882 manat (0.72 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,745.6756 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

May 29

1,757.766

June 5

1,716.864

May 30

1,754.791

June 6

1,770.0825

May 31

1,728.9425

June 7

1,769.921

June 1

1,704.9385

June 8

1,741.3525

June 2

1,719.499

June 9

1,730.158

Average weekly

1,733.1874

Average weekly

1,745.6756

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 91.9445 manat (3.8 percent) in Azerbaijan last week. The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 9.7291 manat (3.38 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,391.1758 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

May 29

2,434.2215

June 5

2,416.8815

May 30

2,438.055

June 6

2,425.8575

May 31

2,404.956

June 7

2,417.009

June 1

2,344.011

June 8

2,371.194

June 2

2,383.281

June 9

2,324.937

Average weekly

2,400.9049

Average weekly

2391.1758
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more