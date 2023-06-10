Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 31.365 manat (0.95 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 2.9546 manat (0.33 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,325.7015 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 29 3,311.4895 June 5 3,306.585 May 30 3,294.8975 June 6 3,336.097 May 31 3,332.136 June 7 3,338.035 June 1 3,339.769 June 8 3,309.8405 June 2 3,364.9885 June 9 3,337.95 Average weekly 3,328.6561 Average weekly 3,325.7015

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has grown by 1.2057 manat (3.01 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.3374 manat, which was 0.676 manat (1.7 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 29 39.0176 June 5 40.0308 May 30 39.2047 June 6 40.2569 May 31 39.4142 June 7 40.0571 June 1 39.9952 June 8 40.1056 June 2 40.6751 June 9 41.2365 Average weekly 39.6614 Average weekly 40.3374

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 13.294 manat (0.77 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 12.4882 manat (0.72 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,745.6756 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 29 1,757.766 June 5 1,716.864 May 30 1,754.791 June 6 1,770.0825 May 31 1,728.9425 June 7 1,769.921 June 1 1,704.9385 June 8 1,741.3525 June 2 1,719.499 June 9 1,730.158 Average weekly 1,733.1874 Average weekly 1,745.6756

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 91.9445 manat (3.8 percent) in Azerbaijan last week. The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 9.7291 manat (3.38 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,391.1758 manat.