Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 31.365 manat (0.95 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 2.9546 manat (0.33 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,325.7015 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 29
|
3,311.4895
|
June 5
|
3,306.585
|
May 30
|
3,294.8975
|
June 6
|
3,336.097
|
May 31
|
3,332.136
|
June 7
|
3,338.035
|
June 1
|
3,339.769
|
June 8
|
3,309.8405
|
June 2
|
3,364.9885
|
June 9
|
3,337.95
|
Average weekly
|
3,328.6561
|
Average weekly
|
3,325.7015
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has grown by 1.2057 manat (3.01 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.3374 manat, which was 0.676 manat (1.7 percent) more compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 29
|
39.0176
|
June 5
|
40.0308
|
May 30
|
39.2047
|
June 6
|
40.2569
|
May 31
|
39.4142
|
June 7
|
40.0571
|
June 1
|
39.9952
|
June 8
|
40.1056
|
June 2
|
40.6751
|
June 9
|
41.2365
|
Average weekly
|
39.6614
|
Average weekly
|
40.3374
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 13.294 manat (0.77 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 12.4882 manat (0.72 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,745.6756 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 29
|
1,757.766
|
June 5
|
1,716.864
|
May 30
|
1,754.791
|
June 6
|
1,770.0825
|
May 31
|
1,728.9425
|
June 7
|
1,769.921
|
June 1
|
1,704.9385
|
June 8
|
1,741.3525
|
June 2
|
1,719.499
|
June 9
|
1,730.158
|
Average weekly
|
1,733.1874
|
Average weekly
|
1,745.6756
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 91.9445 manat (3.8 percent) in Azerbaijan last week. The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 9.7291 manat (3.38 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,391.1758 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 29
|
2,434.2215
|
June 5
|
2,416.8815
|
May 30
|
2,438.055
|
June 6
|
2,425.8575
|
May 31
|
2,404.956
|
June 7
|
2,417.009
|
June 1
|
2,344.011
|
June 8
|
2,371.194
|
June 2
|
2,383.281
|
June 9
|
2,324.937
|
Average weekly
|
2,400.9049
|
Average weekly
|
2391.1758