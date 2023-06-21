Azerbaijan names percentage of oil and gas workers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The oil and gas sector employs only 5 percent of the population, but the work they do far exceeds the value created in other sectors of the economy, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said at the opening ceremony of the "Human Resources Summit 2023" forum, Trend reports.

"Further expansion of the link between employment, economy and education systems will be one of our main goals for the future. The driving force of our economic development is human resources," Babayev said.

The "Human Resources Summit 2023" forum has started its work in Baku today.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev, Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Chairman of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade will speak at the opening ceremony of the forum.

The event is also attended by heads of a number of government agencies, representatives of international organizations in Azerbaijan, foreign experts, specialists in the field of human resources, deputies, and representatives of the media.