Azerbaijan determines state purchase price of food wheat for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The state purchase price of food wheat for 2023 is set at 450 manat ($264.7) per ton, the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Work continues within the framework of the execution of the decree "On a number of measures to increase the level of self-sufficiency in food wheat" dated July 19, 2022, of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, adopted in order to ensure food security in Azerbaijan, including increasing the level of self-sufficiency in basic foodstuffs.

In order to ensure the implementation of paragraph 2.3 of the decree, an order was adopted "On setting the state purchase price of food wheat", taking into account the proposal of the State Resources Agency, agreed with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance, in connection with increasing the level of self-sufficiency in food wheat, stimulating the activities of local producers of food wheat and providing them with state support.

The state price per ton of local food wheat corresponding to the quality indicators specified in Annex No. 1 to the "Rules for Storage and Use of the State Grain Fund" approved by Resolution No. 105 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 7, 2009, is set at 450 manat ($264.7) for 2023.

According to the decree "On a number of measures to increase the level of self-sufficiency in food wheat" of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, producers for every ton of food wheat produced in farms where modern irrigation systems have been introduced, and which has been handed over to the State Resources Agency and flour milling enterprises, in accordance with the contract concluded with the Ministry of Agriculture, a food subsidy is provided in the amount of 100 manat ($58.8) for each ton.