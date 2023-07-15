Azerbaijan, Hong Kong discuss elimination of double taxation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The first round of negotiations on a draft agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China on the elimination of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion was held on July 11-13 in Hong Kong, Trend reports.

According to the data of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, as a result of the discussions, all provisions of the draft agreement in terms of taxation were fully agreed upon, and a decision was made to conduct appropriate mutual work to agree on the remaining issues.

In the end the parties signed a document on agreed issues.

Previously, Azerbaijan and Slovakia signed an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of income tax evasion. Double taxation between Azerbaijan and Japan has also been eliminated.

Currently, Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Singapore are discussing elimination of double taxation.