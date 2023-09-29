Azerbaijan names priorities of economic dev't in Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The main priority areas of economic development in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur are agriculture, tourism, mining and logistics, Advisor to the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Asgar Alakbarov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum in Zangilan, Trend reports.

"Our main goal is to solve the issues of economic activity in the territories liberated from occupation. For this purpose, industrial parks have been created in Aghdam and Jabrayil districts. To stimulate economic activity on the liberated lands, Azerbaijan has developed a special package of benefits," he said.

The opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum, themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities" organized by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan in collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), was held on September 29 in Zangilan as part of the Azerbaijan Urban Week.