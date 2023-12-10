Azerbaijan plays important role in diversifying gas supplies to Southeast Europe - Bulgarian President (update)

First version published at 15:04

NIS, Serbia, December 10. Azerbaijan plays an important role in diversifying gas supplies to Southeast Europe, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev told reporters, Trend reports.

He spoke after the inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector in Nis, Serbia.

"We highly appreciate your role," he said.

Speaking about the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan, Radev noted that Russia vetoed the candidacies of all EU member states.

"Only Azerbaijan and Armenia were left and we are happy that this event will be held in Azerbaijan. We support you," he said.

The inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria interconnector, which will provide access to Azerbaijani natural gas, was held in Nis, Serbia.

The project of building the gas interconnector Niš– Dimitrovgrad – Bulgaria is financed partly through EU grants, in the amount of 49.6 million euros, as well as 25 million euros of a favourable loan from the European Investment Bank that Serbia will pay for the part of the gas pipeline passing through Serbia. The Republic of Serbia has allocated 15 million euros and 7.5 million euro for preparatory work and the design.

Gas supply is important for citizens and economy. Gas secures partly the heating for homes as well as functioning of numerous industries. Currently, gas is responsible for 13 percent of Serbia’s primary energy consumption and Serbia can receive it only from two entry points – through the Balkan Stream pipeline and from Hungary. The gas interconnector, connecting gas networks of Serbia and Bulgaria, will boost the diversification of energy sources in Serbia and the Western Balkan region, allowing Serbia more secure and stable supply from different gas network systems, notably from Azerbaijan and to the future LNG Alexandroupoli terminal in Greece that can receive gas from all over the world.