Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan slows down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 9.4 percent from January through November 2023, year-on-year, Trend reports.

The consumer price index was 10.2 percent at the end of October.

The data from the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan shows that prices for food, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 10.4 percent over the year. Non-food products rose in price by 8.9 percent and paid services to the population by 8.6 percent.

In addition, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 0.2 percent in November 2023 compared to the previous month and by 2.6 percent year-on-year.

November 2023 against October 2023 (percent) November 2023 against November 2022 (percent) 11M2023 against 11M2022 (percent) Total products and services 99.8 102.6 109.4 Consumables 99.6 101.5 110.4 Food 99.6 101.3 110.7 Alcoholic beverages 100 101.7 103.4 Tobacco products 100 105.6 104.9 Non-food products 100 103.1 108.9 Paid services 99.9 104 108.6

In general, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 13.9 percent in 2022 year-on-year. Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 19.5 percent over the year. Non-food products rose in price by 8.6 percent and paid services to the population by 10.4 percent.

The consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by one percent compared to the previous month and by 14.4 percent in December 2022 year-on-year.

