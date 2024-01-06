Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The prices of an ounce of gold, silver, platinum and palladium in Azerbaijan have remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold decreased by 8.4252 manat, or $4.96 (0.24 percent) compared to last week, and amounted to 3,507.0745 manat ($2,062.98).

Change in price of one ounce of gold December 25, 2023 3,490.236 ($2,040.35) January 1, 2024* 3,507.0745 manat ($2,062.98) December 26, 2023 3,509.1145 ($2,051.39) January 2, 2024 3,507.0745 manat ($2,062.98) December 27, 2023 3,511.9365 ($2,054.03) January 3, 2024 3,507.0745 manat ($2,062.98) December 28, 2023 3,546.8375 ($2,073.44) January 4, 2024 3,507.0745 manat ($2,062.98) December 29, 2023 3,519.3740 ($2,057.38) January 5, 2024 3,507.0745 manat ($2,062.98) Average weekly 3,515.4997 ($2,055.12) Average weekly 3,507.0745 manat ($2,062.98)

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.4519 manat ($23.8), which is 1.71 percent, or 0.7027 manat (41 cents) less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver December 25, 2023 41.12 manat ($24.19) January 1, 2024* 40.4519 manat ($23.8) December 26, 2023 41.4613 manat ($24.39) January 2, 2024 40.4519 manat ($23.8) December 27, 2023 41.1494 manat ($24.21) January 3, 2024 40.4519 manat ($23.8) December 28, 2023 41.5344 manat ($24.43) January 4, 2024 40.4519 manat ($23.8) December 29, 2023 40.5081 manat ($23.83) January 5, 2024 40.4519 manat ($23.8) Average weekly 41.1546 manat ($24.21) Average weekly 40.4519 manat ($23.8)

The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 5.1238 manat or $3.014 (0.3 percent) to 1,686.23 manat ($991.9) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum December 25, 2023 1,660.22 manat ($976.6) January 1, 2024* 1,686.23 manat ($991.9) December 26, 2023 1,661.4185 manat ($977.3) January 2, 2024 1,686.23 manat ($991.9) December 27, 2023 1,668.6265 manat ($981.54) January 3, 2024 1,686.23 manat ($991.9) December 28, 2023 1,701.0455 manat ($1,000.61) January 4, 2024 1,686.23 manat ($991.9) December 29, 2023 1,714.2205 manat ($1,008.36) January 5, 2024 1,686.23 manat ($991.9) Average weekly 1,681.1062 manat ($988.89) Average weekly 1,686.23 manat ($991.9)

The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 6.73 percent, or 134.912 manat ($19.71) compared to last week, amounting to 1,870.408 manat ($1,100.24).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium December 25, 2023 2,049.877 ($1,205.81) January 1, 2024* 1,870.408 manat ($1,100.24) December 26, 2023 2,062.27 ($1,213.1) January 2, 2024 1,870.408 manat ($1,100.24) December 27, 2023 2,013.65 ($1,184.5) January 3, 2024 1,870.408 manat ($1,100.24) December 28, 2023 1,970.1385 ($1,158.9) January 4, 2024 1,870.408 manat ($1,100.24) December 29, 2023 1,930.6645 ($1,135.68) January 5, 2024 1,870.408 manat ($1,100.24) Average weekly 2,005.32 ($1,179.6) Average weekly 1,870.408 manat ($1,100.24)

*The period from January 1 through January 5, 2024 is considered a holiday period in Azerbaijan, due to which the price rate for the precious metal on the last working day before the holidays (December 30, 2023) was taken as a basis.

