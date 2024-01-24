Effected competition code to make competitive climate clearer - Bar Association member

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Adoption of the Competition Code will make the competitive environment even more transparent, member of the Azerbaijani Bar Association Roman Garashov told Trend.

Garashov noted that the code consists of 12 chapters and 84 articles.

"The State Service for Antimonopoly Regulation and Consumer Market Control, which is part of the Ministry of Economy, has strengthened its powers to detect and investigate competition violations with the approval of the Code. Furthermore, there were several concerns in this field that were either not designated as concepts in previous normative publications or were not addressed. However, after studying international practice, different difficulties in this field were widely represented in the Code and obtained a clear interpretation," Garashov said.

He emphasized that, on the whole, the adoption of the Code will open wide opportunities to ensure even greater transparency in the competitive environment and the entry of small and medium-sized businesses into the market.

To note, the law "On the approval and entry into force of the Competition Code and legal regulation in this regard" was signed by the head of state on January 23, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel