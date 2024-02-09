Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan's Hajigabul Industrial District sees surge in manufacturing value

Economy Materials 9 February 2024
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Back in 2023, Azerbaijan's Hajigabul Industrial District produced items worth approximately 118 million manat ($69.4 million), three times more than in 2022 (38 million manat or $22.3 million), Trend reports.

According to the Economic Zones Development Agency of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the overall production value of the industrial district has surpassed 162 million manat ($95.29 million).

Entrepreneurs have put 45.6 million manat ($26.8 million) into the Hajigabul Industrial District.

In addition to existing projects, 119 million manat ($70 million) is planned for investment.

To be specific, 14 commercial entities with a total investment of 164.5 million manat ($96.7 million) were registered as residents; nine of them commenced operations, and more than 220 permanent jobs were created.

This industrial area was built to encourage the activities of micro, small, and medium-sized industrial entrepreneurs, to assure the long-term development of the non-oil sector, and to increase employment in the production sector.

