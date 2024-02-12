Azerbaijan's Baku Metro buys new 35 railcars from Russia?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. No contracts for the purchase of new cars have been signed with one manufacturer or another, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, head of press service of Baku Metro CJSC, told Trend.

"In case of signing an agreement on the purchase of railcars, the public will be provided with information," he said.

Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov said in an interview with Izvestia newspaper about a large project this year to supply 35 cars for the Baku subway.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel