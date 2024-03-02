Azerbaijan announces progress level in Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route's revamp efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Up to 95 percent of the work carried out towards the complete revamp of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway road project and increase of its throughput capacity to five million tons has already been completed, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov told reporters, Trend reports.

He reminded that since the beginning of last year, work has begun to revamp BTK railway line and expand the design capacity.

According to him, the project consisted of five stages and three of them have already been completed.

“In this regard, relevant supporting documents were received from Georgia. At the last stage, work at the Akhalkalaki station is nearing completion. The remaining work is also planned to be completed within two months,” Rustamov noted.

He pointed out that the BTK, which is one of the most important sections of the Middle Corridor, creates ample opportunities for transporting goods from China to Europe and back.

The official emphasized that work is underway to deliver quite large volumes of European and Chinese cargo along this route in the coming months.

"One of the biggest advantages will be the increase in the volume of transit cargo,” added Rustamov.

Meanwhile, BTK is a vital connection in the Middle Corridor, one of Asia's and Europe's commerce routes, and enables continuous railroad communication between China and Europe.

The 850-kilometer-long Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad was inaugurated in 2017. The increased relevance of BTK in the regional transportation network is due to the rapid delivery of products from Asia to Europe via Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel