Azerbaijan names volume of foreign direct investment in its economy (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Foreign Direct investment (FDI) in Azerbaijan's economy amounted to $6.7 billion in 2023, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing, Trend reports.

"The top five leading countries in terms of FDI in Azerbaijan's economy include the UK - $1.9 billion, Türkiye - $1.3 billion, Cyprus - $791.5 million, Russia - $617.3 million and Iran - $395.9 million," he noted.

According to him, at the same time, in the first quarter, the volume of FDI in the economy of Azerbaijan amounted to $1.5 billion, in the second quarter - $1.4 billion, in the third quarter - $1.3 billion, in the fourth quarter - $2.2 billion.

"In the non-oil and gas sector, the volume of foreign direct investment amounted to $2 billion (an increase of 11.1 percent), and the specific weight was 30.1 percent," he added.

Nasirov added that the top 10 countries in terms of direct investment in Azerbaijan are the UAE - $318.9 million, Japan - $277.2 million, Hungary - $197.4 million, the Netherlands (188.1 million and the US - $171.9 million.

To note, FDI in Azerbaijan's economy in 2022 increased by 30.9 percent to $6.2 billion compared to 2021.

