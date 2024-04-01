China looks to explore infrastructure projects along Middle Corridor - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Georgia is interested in developing infrastructure projects along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) - the Middle Corridor, Zhou Qian, China's Ambassador to Georgia, said in an interview with local media, Trend reports.

"Chinese Railway Department is prepared to be actively involved in the investment, construction, and operation of the Georgian railway, ports, as well as energy and other projects, which would be connected to the Middle Corridor," he said.

The ambassador highlighted Georgia's participation in the "One Belt, One Road" initiative. He noted that Georgia was among the first to embrace and benefit from this initiative, tapping into China's vast market opportunities.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several regional countries. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia joined forces to create a joint venture called Middle Corridor Multimodal Limited. Based in Astana, this venture brings together the railway systems of the three countries. Its goals include setting uniform tariffs, coordinating equipment provision, and ensuring smooth services along the route within our nations.