Azerbaijan sees nearly doubling of total e-procurement value (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijan's total value of electronic purchases has amounted to 294.2 manat or $173.06 million, from January through February this year, Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control Mammad Abbasbeyli said on X, Trend reports.

"Digitized public procurement contributes to the implementation of a competitive and reliable procurement process and the enhancement of business participation levels in procurement activities. In the initial two months of 2024, electronic procurement accounted for 294.2 million manat ($173.06 million) of total procurement. Compared to the corresponding period in 2023, this indicator increased by 97.3 percent," the publication says.

The State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control is responsible for shaping and executing state policies related to antimonopoly measures, public procurement, technical regulations, standardization, metrology, and consumer protection. Its primary objective is to foster an environment conducive to free competition and provide robust support for entrepreneurship, thereby promoting the sustainable growth of the national economy.

The service was established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated October 23, 2019.

