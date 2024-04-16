IEA expects rise in Kazakhstan's oil production in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Kazakhstan's oil output in 2025 is projected to stand at 2.01 mb/d, Trend reports.

According to the outlook received from the International Energy Agency (IEA), the country's crude output is forecast to stand at 1.97 mb/d in 1Q2025.

At the same time, Kazakhstan is expected to produce some 1.94 mb/d of oil in 2024, with 1.97 mb/d in 1Q and 2Q2024, 1.92 mb/d in 3Q2024, and 1.91 mb/d in 4Q2024.

The agency anticipates that Kazakhstan's oil production reached 1.93 mb/d in 2023 - up by 0.11 mb/d year-on-year.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy, Almassadam Satkaliev, stated that the country's oil production would be around 90 million tons in 2023, despite early plans to generate 92-93 million tons.

According to him, about 18 million tons of oil produced in 2023 went to the domestic market. About 56 million tons were exported through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

Moreover, the country plans to increase oil production in 2024 to 90.3 million tons.