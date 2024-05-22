EU interested in energy project on Black Sea - Georgian analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. A project to run an electrical cable along the Black Sea's bottom has piqued the interest of the European Union, head of the Energy Research Center at Ilia State University Professor Murman Margvelashvili told Trend.

“There is a lot of interest in this initiative from the European Union. The potential for Azerbaijan and Georgia to create green energy is enormous. Particularly near the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan's wind energy potential is enormous. Hydropower and wind energy development have substantial resources in Georgia. To lessen reliance on gas and offset emissions from fossil fuel consumption, this energy can be exported to the European Union,” he noted.

The professor emphasized that this is the longest submarine cable, which runs through rather deep waters, so technically, it is quite a complicated project. Nevertheless, according to him, the cable enjoys great support from at least four countries, namely Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania.

Margvelashvili mentioned that this cable will provide a link between the South Caucasus and the European Union, adding that the political aspect of this project is also important.

He also added that it will require significant improvements in the energy sector in Azerbaijan and Georgia.

To note, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, Hungary, and Georgia signed a strategic partnership agreement on December 17, 2022, which envisages the construction of an energy bridge from the Caucasus region to Europe. Within the framework of the agreement reached, Black Sea Energy is expected to build a submarine electric cable with a capacity of 1,000 MW and a length of 1,195 kilometers. The cable will be designed to deliver “green” electricity generated in Azerbaijan and Georgia through the Black Sea to Romania for subsequent transportation to Hungary and the rest of Europe.

