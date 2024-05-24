Equinor greenlights billions-worth investment in Troll gas infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Equinor and its partners at Troll have greenlit a hefty investment of over 12 billion Norwegian krone ($1.1 billion) to bolster the gas infrastructure in the Troll West gas province, Trend reports.

According to the company, this will ramp up production from the reservoir, ensuring a steady flow of gas exports through the Troll and Kollsnes value chain until 2030.

The second stage of the Troll Phase 3 project is set to introduce eight new wells spread across two innovative templates with subsea controls extended from existing ones. A crucial addition will be a new gas flowline connecting to the Troll A platform, alongside necessary modification work on the platform itself. Operations are slated to kick off by the end of 2026, heralding a significant surge in gas production equivalent to about 55 billion standard cubic meters.

This expansion is expected to peak at an annual contribution of roughly 7 billion standard cubic meters of gas, further solidifying Troll's status as a major player in the gas sector. Notably, the initial phase of gas production from the Troll West gas province, initiated in 2021, already laid the groundwork with eight wells and a new pipeline to the Troll A platform. This earlier endeavor, coupled with the upcoming Stage 2, promises to extend plateau production by around four years and mitigate production decline over the next decade.

Recent upgrades at the Kollsnes processing plant have also bolstered Troll's output capacity. Formerly capped at 121 million standard cubic meters of gas per day, the maximum production now stands at 129 million. With the new Troll wells expected to contribute around 20 million standard cubic meters of gas per day, the future looks bright for Troll's gas production prowess.