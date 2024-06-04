Azerbaijan, UAE achieve historic green energy milestone with 1GW power stations - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan and the UAE have achieved a historic green energy milestone with 1 GW power stations, said Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the groundbreaking ceremony of three major solar and wind projects in Azerbaijan with a capacity of 1 GW, which took place today.

"Today, Azerbaijan and the UAE have achieved another historic success with the strength of the synergy of brotherhood, friendship, and strategic partnership in their relations. Laying the foundation of 3 stations with a capacity of 1 GW is not only a first in the field of green energy in Azerbaijan, but also a bright indicator of our solidarity and commitment to the energy transition for the sake of the green world as COP host countries," he said.

The minister added that annual electricity generation of 2.3 billion kWh, saving over 500 million cubic meters of natural gas, as well as preventing more than 1 million tons of carbon emissions are the future contributions of these plants to sustainable development.

"We are pleased to realize our green agenda together with Masdar," Shahbazov concluded.

The three groundbreakings include the 445 MW Bilasuvar Solar PV Project, 315 MW Neftchala Solar PV Project, and the 240 MW Absheron-Garadagh Onshore Wind Project. Investment agreements for the projects were reached in October 2023, followed by the signing of Power Purchase Agreements, Transmission Connection Agreements, and Land Lease Agreements.

The groundbreaking, which took place at the opening ceremony of Baku Energy Week, reinforces Masdar’s long-term commitment to Azerbaijan as a global strategic partner.