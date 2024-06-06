Investing in human resources essential for successful energy transition - bp

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Investing in human resources is essential for a successful energy transition, bp Vice President People and Culture (former human resources) for the Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey (AGT) region, Leyla Mammadova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during today's panel discussion themed "The Role of Human Capital in a Successful Energy Transition" at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan.

"The energy transition is possible thanks to people with the necessary skills. The risk is that our skills may run out before our resources do. Therefore, we all need to invest in skill development to unlock people's potential in new directions, upgrade their qualifications, retrain, and deepen their knowledge. It is also important for different sectors to come together in partnerships to develop their potential," the vice president pointed out.

Mammadova emphasized that the energy transition is actively underway, supported by technological innovations and discoveries. However, new technologies will only be significant if there are qualified specialists capable of managing them.

"The transition to new energy will be a challenge for many generations. It requires preserving and developing skills, retraining the existing workforce, and attracting new people with diverse experiences," she added.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which began on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel