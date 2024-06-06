Minsk hosts meeting of Azerbaijani-Belarusian intergovernmental commission (PHOTO)

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The 14th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus has been held in Minsk, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Akhmedov and Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko, saw the participation of heads and authorized representatives from relevant state bodies of both countries.

Throughout the meeting, participants acknowledged the strong Azerbaijani-Belarusian partnership across multiple sectors.

Satisfaction was voiced over the progressive growth of bilateral relations, attributed to active political dialogue, close interactions, and collaborative initiatives led by the respective presidents.

In this context, the significance of President Aleksandr Lukashenko's recent state visit to Azerbaijan was underscored.

During the meeting, discussions revolved around key issues concerning bilateral cooperation. A special focus was given to the fulfillment of agreements and directives from the heads of state in areas such as trade, economics, investment, industry, agriculture, education, and collaborative efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The parties expressed their commitment to sustaining a constructive dialogue across the spectrum of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Following the meeting, the deputy prime ministers signed the Protocol of the 14th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, along with the updated Road Map for bilateral cooperation for 2024–2025.

