Azerbaijani oil price slides down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta took a bit of a tumble on February 12, dropping by $1.34 (1.7 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $77.64 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $1.37 (1.76 percent) to $76.17 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude lowered by $1.09 (1.75 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $60.91 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, was $1.18 (1.53 percent) less than the previous rate, standing at $75.85 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for February 13 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

In the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025, the average price of one barrel of oil was calculated at $70.

