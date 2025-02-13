Azerbaijan announces tourist VAT contributions to national budget

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan realized a cumulative revenue of 5.8 million manat ($3.4 million) through the array of services rendered to the tourist demographic in the fiscal year 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Tourism Agency shows that this metric indicates a surge of 2.4 million manat ($1.4 million), translating to a 72 percent escalation, relative to 2023, when the fiscal inflow from tourism services was recorded at 3.4 million manat ($2 million).

Furthermore, a total of 866,000 manat ($509,411) was remitted to the state budget as value-added tax (VAT) derived from the revenue accrued through tourist services in the fiscal year 2024.

