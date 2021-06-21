Projects on participation of Iranian companies in Karabakh to be determined
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Hopefully, projects in which Iranian companies will participate in Karabakh, will be identified in the near future, Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi told Trend.
Mousavi noted said that large Iranian public and private companies and holdings have announced their readiness to participate in the reconstruction of Karabakh.
"Iranian companies want to see these areas prosperous and developed," said the ambassador.
He went on to add that during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif recently, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan invites Iranian companies to participate in the reconstruction work in Karabakh.
