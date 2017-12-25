Azerbaijan’s Central Bank raises 300M manats at auction

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) raised 300 million manats at a deposit auction, the CBA said Dec. 25.

The demand was equal to supply. The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions at the auction was 14.17 percent.

The CBA started to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. Deposit auction is an auction during which the deposits of commercial banks are placed in the CBA. The main aim of such auction is sterilization of money supply.

Thirty banks, including two state-owned banks, operate in Azerbaijan.

(1.7001 AZN = $1 on Dec. 25)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news