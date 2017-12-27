Azerbaijan sets main directions of preferential lending in 2018

27 December 2017 20:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Development of small business will be the main direction of preferential lending by the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support (NFES) of Azerbaijan, the Economy Ministry said in a message Dec. 27.

Next year it is also planned to pay attention to the creation of agricultural parks, cattle breeding and greenhouse complexes, large horticultural farms, logistics centers, and meat processing points.

In addition, creation of facilities for production of bread and building materials and for processing of fruit and vegetable products is also among the priorities of the NFES.

The NFES provided preferential loans worth 146 million manats to businessmen in the country in 2017. The loans were granted to about 1,953 business entities for implementation of investment projects at a total cost of 635.6 million manats.

A major part (65 percent) of the allocated loans accounted for Azerbaijan’s districts, and the remaining 35 percent accounted for Baku. About 67.6 percent of the preferential loans were allocated for development of agriculture and 32.4 percent of the preferential loans were allocated for development of manufacture and processing of various industrial products.

(1.7001 manats = $1 on Dec. 27)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Amount of soft loans allocated for construction of bread plants in Azerbaijan revealed
Economy news 28 November 20:33
New olive and almond orchards to be planted in Absheron
Economy news 9 October 17:16
Azerbaijan to reduce state budget costs for concessional financing in 2015
Economy news 18 October 2014 07:45
Azerbaijan to reduce state budget costs for concessional financing in 2015
Economy news 14 October 2014 17:44
Admission of investment projects for development of Azerbaijan’s district announced
Economy news 14 October 2014 17:26
Azerbaijani business spent 67% of concessional financing for 2014
Business 5 September 2014 15:30
Azerbaijani spends more than 66% of concessional financing for 2014
Economy news 29 August 2014 17:10
Azerbaijani business spent 55% of concessional financing for 2014
Economy news 26 July 2014 12:19
Submission of investment projects for development of Baku`s Khazar district announced
Economy news 1 July 2014 13:10
Azerbaijani business spent about 44% of concessional financing for 2014
Economy news 27 June 2014 13:32
Submission of investment projects for development of Azerbaijan`s Balakan region announced
Economy news 2 June 2014 12:23
About half of concessional financing allocated to agricultural production in Azerbaijan
Economy news 30 April 2014 13:41
PwC audits concessional lending in Azerbaijan in 2013
Economy news 1 April 2014 18:33
About 75 percent of concessional loans in 2013 sent to agricultural sector in Azerbaijan
Economy news 31 January 2014 19:46
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs granted concessional loans worth over $344 million
Economy news 13 December 2013 20:29
Over 70 per cent of concessional financing in Azerbaijan directed to agribusiness
Economy news 1 November 2013 21:15
Ministry: Number of entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan’s regions increase by 14 per cent
Economy news 14 October 2013 09:56
Azerbaijan intends to keep level of preferential crediting of business at current level in 2014
Economy news 2 October 2013 16:47