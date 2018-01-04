Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund accepting claims of DemirBank creditors

4 January 2018 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) is accepting the claims of creditors of DemirBank OJSC, which has been declared bankrupt.

Creditors can submit their claims to ADIF within 60 days, said the Fund in a message Jan. 4.

DemirBank was officially declared bankrupt upon a decision of the Baku Court of Appeal on Dec. 27, 2017. On that day ADIF became the bank's liquidator.

DemirBank’s license was revoked Dec. 23, 2017. The Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) of Azerbaijan said the license was revoked due to a discrepancy between the total capital of the bank and the minimum capital requirement set for banks, and the adequacy ratio of the aggregate capital is lower than 3 percent stipulated by the legislation. The bank also lacks the capacity to fulfill its obligations to creditors.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Depositors of Azerbaijan’s Demirbank OJSC to get compensations from February
Economy news 29 December 2017 16:24
Azerbaijani Demirbank declared bankrupt
Economy news 27 December 2017 21:25
How much will depositors of closed DemirBank get in Azerbaijan?
Economy news 26 December 2017 20:22
ADIF talks compensation payment to depositors of liquidated DemirBank
Economy news 25 December 2017 16:15
Azerbaijan's Demirbank OJSC: Compensations on deposits to be paid as soon as possible
Economy news 23 December 2017 15:52
License of Azerbaijani "DemirBank" liquidated
Business 22 December 2017 22:47
Azerbaijan puts properties of two liquidated banks for auction
Economy news 6 December 2017 14:54
Property of one of closed banks in Azerbaijan to be put on sale
Economy news 22 November 2017 14:49
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund announces quotation survey
Economy news 21 October 2017 18:00
ADIF pays about 747M manats in compensations to banks’ depositors
Economy news 12 October 2017 13:55
Azerbaijan’s ADIF, Switzerland’s SECO mull co-op prospects
Economy news 8 September 2017 14:32
President Aliyev appoints ADIF’s deputy executive director
Economy news 1 August 2017 17:01
Azerbaijan’s DemirBank may have new stakeholders
Economy news 11 July 2017 17:20
Management of Azerbaijan’s DemirBank changes
Economy news 11 July 2017 16:30
WB: Amendments to Azerbaijan’s banking legislation require changes in ADIF activity
Economy news 29 June 2017 19:23
Two members of ADIF Trustees Board reelected
Economy news 21 June 2017 21:21
Azerbaijani Atrabank’s assets valued at 14M manats
Economy news 17 May 2017 18:41
Creditors’ committee created for Azerbaijan’s Bank Standard
Economy news 24 April 2017 20:33