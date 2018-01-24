ICO funded projects hit by 100 cyber attacks a month

24 January 2018 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Projects which raise funds through “initial coin offerings” (ICOs) are attacked by cyber criminals 100 times a month on average, a report said, underscoring the risks of investing in cryptocurrency ventures online, Reuters reports.

The research, published by Moscow-based cyber security firm Group-IB on Wednesday, was based on an analysis of 450 attacks on ICOs since the beginning of 2017. Attempts by hackers to steal money from ICO projects increased tenfold over the period.

Group-IB also took part in a study published this week by Ernst & Young which showed that roughly $400 million of the $3.7 billion raised via ICOs to date had been stolen.

The findings come amid a cryptocurrency investing craze, with young companies raising hundreds of millions of dollars online to fund projects, with often little more than a handful of employees and an outline business plan.

There is also growing scrutiny from regulators and investors, some of whom say they have been misled or defrauded via ICO schemes.

Group-IB said ICOs and cryptocurrency investors were particularly at risk from so-called phishing attacks - when hackers spoof emails and websites to steal passwords and personal information - with some groups who previously targeted banks now stealing as much as $1.5 million a month this way.

In some cases, hackers have also attacked and doctored ICO project websites, changing the information so would-be investors send their money to the wrong digital “wallets” used for storing cryptocurrencies.

“Most attacks use traditional and well-proven techniques, which are also very effective for stealing cryptocurrencies,” said Ruslan Yusufov, director of private client services at Group-IB. “Lots of projects underestimate cybersecurity risks, which leads to an avalanche of threats and successful thefts.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
South Korea to ban cryptocurrency traders from using anonymous bank accounts
Other News 23 January 10:35
SEC says bitcoin funds raise 'investor protection issues'
US 19 January 10:40
Qatar central bank chief: will consider issue of virtual currencies
Arab World 16 January 14:52
Iranian monetary body examines blockchain technology (exclusive)
Business 16 January 14:22
Bitcoin slides 14 percent on crackdown fears, hits four-week low
ICT 16 January 13:27
More details disclosed on Azerbaijan's first crypto-currency broker company
ICT 15 January 19:15
Indonesia warns against owning, selling, trading cryptocurrency
Economy news 13 January 12:01
South Korea plans to ban cryptocurrency trading, rattles market
Other News 11 January 10:12
China central bank can tell local governments to regulate bitcoin miners' power use
Business 3 January 16:09
India likens cryptocurrencies to Ponzi scheme, cautions investors
Business 29 December 2017 10:49
Bitcoin tumbles over exchange-closure fears
Business 28 December 2017 14:49
North Korean hackers behind attacks on cryptocurrency exchanges, South Korean newspaper reports
World 16 December 2017 11:03
Istanbul Stock Exchange may create its own crypto currency
Economy news 16 December 2017 10:36
Cryptocurrency has no material security, can't be base for healthy economy - Turkey
Economy news 15 December 2017 11:40
Bitcoin rally boosts smaller cryptos
Business 12 December 2017 22:47
Establishment of crypto stock exchange proposed in Turkey
Economy news 12 December 2017 14:40
First broker of crypto-currencies to appear in Azerbaijan
ICT 27 November 2017 15:21