Kazakhstan establishes mutton export to China

29 March 2018 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

Kazakh Central Communications Service hosted press conference "The Ministry of Agriculture opened up exports of Kazakh mutton to China", Kazinform reported.

The event was attended by Tursyn Kabduldanov, the Chairman of the Veterinary Control and Supervision Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, Azamat Saginbayev, the Director of the Livestock Department of the Ministry, and Kaiyrzhan Nauryzghaliyev, a member of the Board of Directors of Agricultural Holding "Zernovaya Industriya" (Grain Industry).

İt was noted at the conference, that the Ministry of Agriculture continues working on finding strategic niches in international markets and promoting domestic products. They, primarily, deal with neighboring countries in view of the availability of infrastructure and the reduction of logistics costs for the Kazakh businesses.

In this regard, the Kazakh Ministry cooperates with the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of the People's Republic of China (AQSIQ) to take administrative and veterinary issues off the table to ensure unimpeded importation of a number of agricultural products from Kazakhstan to China.

Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture and AQSIQ signed protocols of phytosanitary requirements for export consignments of wheat, soybeans and wheat to China.

On March 20, 2018, the official website of AQSIQ of China published information on the approval of the veterinary certificate (requirements) for frozen mutton and the license for importing the product from 9 regions of Kazakhstan. Frozen mutton will be exported by rail via Altynkol and Dostyk checkpoints.

In addition, during the 4th session of the Working Group on Cooperation (on Feb. 12, 2018 in Astana), the sides agreed to hold in June 2018 a joint inspection of enterprises producing corn and barley.

In the near future, they will resume negotiations for approval of the requirements for exporting beef, sheep meat and goat meat, camel meat, etc. to China.

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan will continue work on increasing the export potential in all economically-viable directions for the benefit of Kazakh agricultural producers.

