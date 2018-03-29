Azerbaijan records fall in gold, silver prices

29 March 2018 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Anvar Mammadov- Trend:

The cost of gold, silver, palladium and platinum decreased in Azerbaijan on March 29, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 26.265 manats to 2257.617 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on March 28.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.3674 manats to 27.7438 manats per ounce, the cost of platinum - by 7.429 manats to 1598.1105 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 5.7935 manats to 1651.125 manats in the country.

Precious metals

March 29, 2018

March 28, 2018

Gold

XAU

2 257.617

2283.882

Silver

XAG

27.7438

28.1112

Platinum

XPT

1 598.1105

1605.5395

Palladium

XPD

1 651.125

1656.3185

