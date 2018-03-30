Silver price increases in Azerbaijan

30 March 2018 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

The cost of silver increased, while the cost of gold, platinum and palladium decreased in Azerbaijan on March 30, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 4.3095 manats to 2253.3075 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on March 29.

The cost of silver increased by 0.0815 manats to 27.8253 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 13.6085 manats to 1584.502 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 30.2855 manats to 1620.8395 manats in the country.

Precious metals

March 30, 2018

March 29, 2018

Gold

XAU

2253.3075

2257.617

Silver

XAG

27.8253

27.7438

Platinum

XPT

1584.502

1598.1105

Palladium

XPD

1620.8395

1651.125

