Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2 June 2018 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week the average rate was set at 1.7 AZN/USD.

As May 28 was a non-working day in Azerbaijan, the rate of manat in relation to other currencies was not set.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 21

1,7

May 28

-

May 22

1,7

May 29

1,7

May 23

1,7

May 30

1,7

May 24

1,7

May 31

1,7

May 25

1,7

June 1

1,7

Average weekly

1,7

Average weekly

1,7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0082 manats or 0.4 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.976775 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 21

1,9978

May 28

-

May 22

2,0016

May 29

1,977

May 23

2,0001

May 30

1,962

May 24

1,9904

May 31

1,9829

May 25

1,9906

June 1

1,9852

Average weekly

1,9961

Average weekly

1,976775

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.4 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0. 027225 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 21

0,0273

May 28

-

May 22

0,0276

May 29

0,0273

May 23

0,0277

May 30

0,027

May 24

0,0277

May 31

0,0274

May 25

0,0276

June 1

0,0272

Average weekly

0,02758

Average weekly

0,027225

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0. 0045 manats (1.2 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0. 3753 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 21

0,3765

May 28

-

May 22

0,3709

May 29

0,3709

May 23

0,3570

May 30

0,3745

May 24

0,3716

May 31

0,3804

May 25

0,3585

June 1

0,3754

Average weekly

0,3669

Average weekly

0,3753

