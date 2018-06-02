Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week the average rate was set at 1.7 AZN/USD.

As May 28 was a non-working day in Azerbaijan, the rate of manat in relation to other currencies was not set.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 21 1,7 May 28 - May 22 1,7 May 29 1,7 May 23 1,7 May 30 1,7 May 24 1,7 May 31 1,7 May 25 1,7 June 1 1,7 Average weekly 1,7 Average weekly 1,7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0082 manats or 0.4 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.976775 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 21 1,9978 May 28 - May 22 2,0016 May 29 1,977 May 23 2,0001 May 30 1,962 May 24 1,9904 May 31 1,9829 May 25 1,9906 June 1 1,9852 Average weekly 1,9961 Average weekly 1,976775

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.4 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0. 027225 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 21 0,0273 May 28 - May 22 0,0276 May 29 0,0273 May 23 0,0277 May 30 0,027 May 24 0,0277 May 31 0,0274 May 25 0,0276 June 1 0,0272 Average weekly 0,02758 Average weekly 0,027225

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0. 0045 manats (1.2 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0. 3753 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate May 21 0,3765 May 28 - May 22 0,3709 May 29 0,3709 May 23 0,3570 May 30 0,3745 May 24 0,3716 May 31 0,3804 May 25 0,3585 June 1 0,3754 Average weekly 0,3669 Average weekly 0,3753

