Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2
By Azad Hasanli – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, at the end of the week the average rate was set at 1.7 AZN/USD.
As May 28 was a non-working day in Azerbaijan, the rate of manat in relation to other currencies was not set.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 21
|
1,7
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
1,7
|
May 29
|
1,7
|
May 23
|
1,7
|
May 30
|
1,7
|
May 24
|
1,7
|
May 31
|
1,7
|
May 25
|
1,7
|
June 1
|
1,7
|
Average weekly
|
1,7
|
Average weekly
|
1,7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0082 manats or 0.4 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.976775 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 21
|
1,9978
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
2,0016
|
May 29
|
1,977
|
May 23
|
2,0001
|
May 30
|
1,962
|
May 24
|
1,9904
|
May 31
|
1,9829
|
May 25
|
1,9906
|
June 1
|
1,9852
|
Average weekly
|
1,9961
|
Average weekly
|
1,976775
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.4 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0. 027225 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 21
|
0,0273
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
0,0276
|
May 29
|
0,0273
|
May 23
|
0,0277
|
May 30
|
0,027
|
May 24
|
0,0277
|
May 31
|
0,0274
|
May 25
|
0,0276
|
June 1
|
0,0272
|
Average weekly
|
0,02758
|
Average weekly
|
0,027225
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0. 0045 manats (1.2 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0. 3753 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 21
|
0,3765
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
0,3709
|
May 29
|
0,3709
|
May 23
|
0,3570
|
May 30
|
0,3745
|
May 24
|
0,3716
|
May 31
|
0,3804
|
May 25
|
0,3585
|
June 1
|
0,3754
|
Average weekly
|
0,3669
|
Average weekly
|
0,3753
Follow the author: @AzadHasanli