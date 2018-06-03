US sanctions likely to hit trade ties between Iran and Central Asia

3 June 2018 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

New wave of sanctions, that the US plans to impose against Iran in summer 2018, will most likely affect trade ties between Central Asian and Iranian companies, James M. Dorsey, a political analyst, senior fellow at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, told Trend.

"Central Asian countries, having business interests in the United States, especially Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, will strive to avoid the sanctions or worsening ties with the US, taking measures to, at least, keep trade ties with Iran at current level, without extension," said Dorsey.

He added that the companies, whose dollar transactions go through the Federal Reserve in New York, will also try to maintain stability in relations with the US.

"Those companies that have no US dealings and no plans for such business transactions would not be affected, because they would be beyond any practical reach of US law," said Dorsey.

Donald Trump on May 8 said he would take the US out of the nuclear agreement. He also signed a presidential memorandum to re-impose what he described as the "highest level of sanctions" against Iran.

The memorandum specifies that many of the sanctions should be re-imposed in 90 days by - August 6, 2018. The most important ones - as reported by media - would be a ban on Iran over buying or acquiring US dollars.

Another set of sanctions will once again be clamped down on Iran within the next 180 days. The most important sanctions would be those concerning Iran’s oil sales and energy sector investment as well as transactions with the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

---

