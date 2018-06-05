European experts to mull digitalization, new drivers of insurance growth in Baku

5 June 2018 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Baku will host a conference titled "Insurance in Azerbaijan: New Perspectives" June 20-21.

The conference participants will discuss macroeconomic trends and their impact on the insurance sector of the region, microinsurance and its prospects in Azerbaijan, digitalization and development of new drivers of the insurance sector growth, experience of various countries in agricultural insurance and other issues.

It is expected that experts and insurers from Azerbaijan, Russia, Poland, Turkey, the Czech Republic, Germany, Ukraine, Romania, the UAE and the Netherlands will take part in the event.

Azerbaijan’s insurance sector experiences a new stage of development.

In January-April 2018, insurance companies of Azerbaijan collected premiums worth 301.4 million manats, which is 55 percent more than in the same period last year. Payments of the insurance companies for the same period amounted to 78.5 million manats (a 4.25 percent increase for the year).

Twenty-one insurance companies operate in Azerbaijan.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on June 5)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
President Aliyev issues funds to improve living conditions of Goranboy's population
Politics 18:36
Azerbaijan, EU mull mutual recognition of e-signature
ICT 18:06
Azerbaijan neutralizes border violator who put up armed resistance
Politics 18:04
Baku Port opens tender for inspection of railway bridges
Tenders 17:37
Deputy economy minister: Reforms realized in Azerbaijan show real results
Economy news 17:35
Azerbaijan keen on expanding agricultural exports to Europe
Economy news 17:35
Azerbaijan's state communications operator drafts strategy to expand LTE network coverage in regions
ICT 17:34
OSCE reacts to Armenian side's statement on behalf of organization
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:29
Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev views Defense Ministry’s military campus (PHOTO)
Politics 17:29
Founder of Islamic economy: Mammadhasan Meybullayev-70 (PHOTO)
Society 17:16
Azerbaijan's state communications operator ready to support private Internet providers
ICT 17:00
Azerbaijani media outlets send appeal to Russian Foreign Ministry
Politics 16:59
Azerbaijan plans to speed up passenger, cargo inspection on border with Georgia
Economy news 16:58
Azerbaijan, WIPO ink MoU (PHOTO)
Politics 16:35
President Aliyev inaugurates Naftalan City Central Hospital (PHOTO)
Politics 16:31
Bakcell, ENGINET protect children from unwanted internet content
ICT 16:13
US ups more Azerbaijani oil
Oil&Gas 15:59
President Aliyev arrives in Naftalan district
Politics 15:59