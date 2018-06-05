European experts to mull digitalization, new drivers of insurance growth in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Baku will host a conference titled "Insurance in Azerbaijan: New Perspectives" June 20-21.

The conference participants will discuss macroeconomic trends and their impact on the insurance sector of the region, microinsurance and its prospects in Azerbaijan, digitalization and development of new drivers of the insurance sector growth, experience of various countries in agricultural insurance and other issues.

It is expected that experts and insurers from Azerbaijan, Russia, Poland, Turkey, the Czech Republic, Germany, Ukraine, Romania, the UAE and the Netherlands will take part in the event.

Azerbaijan’s insurance sector experiences a new stage of development.

In January-April 2018, insurance companies of Azerbaijan collected premiums worth 301.4 million manats, which is 55 percent more than in the same period last year. Payments of the insurance companies for the same period amounted to 78.5 million manats (a 4.25 percent increase for the year).

Twenty-one insurance companies operate in Azerbaijan.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on June 5)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news