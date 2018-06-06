Is Sukhoi aircraft supplied to Iran safe enough? (Exclusive)

6 June 2018 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
French minister: Iran's uranium enrichment plans are close to the 'red line'
Europe 12:50
Russia's defense chief urges CIS states to join Syria’s restoration
Russia 12:38
Artel expands export geography of household appliances, electronics (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:29
Ports of Turkmenistan, Russia may resume ferry service
Economy news 11:22
Turkmenistan, Russia aim at increasing sea transportation in Caspian Sea
Economy news 11:06
Netanyahu to Macron: Nuclear deal will die, need to tackle Iran's 'aggression'
Israel 09:35
Kazakhstan's refusal to import gasoline from Russia not to be long-term (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 09:32
Date set for launch of sales of Azerbaijani-Iranian cars
Economy news 09:07
Russia’s FSB border troops out from Armenia?
Commentary 5 June 22:16
Iranian startup designs practical kit for testing water quality
Society 5 June 21:58
Italy’s new government to seek lifting of anti-Russian sanctions
Europe 5 June 17:54
Netanyahu says not surprised by Iran's enrichment intentions
Israel 5 June 17:32
OSCE reacts to Armenian side's statement on behalf of organization
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 June 17:29
Azerbaijani media outlets send appeal to Russian Foreign Ministry
Politics 5 June 16:59
Sukhoi's new planes to need no OFAC permission - Iranian official (Exclusive)
Business 5 June 16:15
Swiss BCP clarifies uncertainty regarding halt of its transactions in Iran (Exclusive)
Economy news 5 June 15:51
Austrian-Russian gas cooperation offers benefits ‘for both sides’, says Chancellor Kurz
Europe 5 June 15:27
Putin says Russia will do its utmost to ease tensions on Korean Peninsula
Russia 5 June 12:13