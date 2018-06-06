S&P revised its outlook on Kazakh AsiaCredit Bank to negative

6 June 2018 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

S&P Global Ratings said today that it has revised its outlook on Kazakhstan-based AsiaCredit Bank JSC to negative from stable, affirming ‘B-/B’ long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on the bank.

At the same time, the agency lowered its Kazakhstan national scale rating on AsiaCredit Bank to 'kzB+' from 'kzBB-'.

The outlook revision stems from S&P’s concerns regarding the stability of AsiaCredit Bank’s franchise and the bank's ability to sustain its customer base under the deteriorated operating conditions.

“For AsiaCredit Bank, since the beginning of 2018, deposits of legal entities have decreased by 28 percent and individual deposits dropped by 4.3 percent. Although we see signs that client deposits are stabilizing, we still consider the risks of further reduction of the deposit base to be relatively high. We believe that, should the outflows continue, the bank could be forced to look for alternative funding options, for instance, increase its reliance on short-term funds or ask the owners to provide financial support. We note, however, that the bank was able to successfully manage outflows in the past, due to its cautious liquidity management (cash and equivalents represented about 30 percent of total assets as of Dec. 31, 2017). We also note that the bank maintains liquidity ratios well above the regulatory minimum (current liquidity ratio k4 stood at 0.85 with the minimum requirement at 0.3),” S&P said in a message.

The agency also considers that it will be increasingly difficult for AsiaCredit Bank to achieve its targeted profit this year because the challenges related to its customer base could further weaken its pricing power and restrict its ability to increase commission income.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russia's defense chief urges CIS states to join Syria’s restoration
Russia 12:38
Artel expands export geography of household appliances, electronics (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:29
National Bank of Kazakhstan opens tender for renovation of its branch
Tenders 11:55
Kazakhstan Railways increases volumes of goods transportation
Economy news 11:32
KazPrime indicator value for June 6
Economy news 10:21
Kazakhstan's refusal to import gasoline from Russia not to be long-term (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 09:32
KazMunayGas, LUKOIL sign agreement on "Zhenis" project
Oil&Gas 5 June 17:54
Kazakh National Bank opens tender for software, hardware technical support
Tenders 5 June 17:00
Kazakhstan preparing for summit of heads of Caspian states
Kazakhstan 5 June 14:58
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 5
Economy news 5 June 14:45
Kazakh Stock Exchange reveals most active companies
Economy news 5 June 13:15
CPC opens tender for installation of gas detection systems in control units
Tenders 5 June 12:57
Rates on loans for business decrease in Kazakhstan
Economy news 5 June 11:46
KazPrime indicator value for June 5
Economy news 5 June 10:26
Kazakh National Bank decreases base rate
Economy news 4 June 19:19
North Kazakhstan to import 100 tons of soybeans to China
Kazakhstan 4 June 16:23
Nazarbayev: TANAP to contribute to Turkey's transit potential
Kazakhstan 4 June 15:22
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 4
Economy news 4 June 14:28