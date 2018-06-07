Demand for Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund’s bonds exceeds supply

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

An auction for placement of bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund OJSC was held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on June 7, the BSE said.

Reportedly, the volume of bonds offered for sale at a nominal price amounted to 20 million manats. The auction price was set at 1,004 manats in accordance with the placement terms.

The demand for bonds hit 21 million manats at the nominal price. The bonds were fully placed.

PSG Capital acted as the underwriter of the placement.

The deadline for the payment on bonds is December 19, 2040.

(1.7 manats = $1 on June 7)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news