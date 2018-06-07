Demand for Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund’s bonds exceeds supply

7 June 2018 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

An auction for placement of bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund OJSC was held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on June 7, the BSE said.

Reportedly, the volume of bonds offered for sale at a nominal price amounted to 20 million manats. The auction price was set at 1,004 manats in accordance with the placement terms.

The demand for bonds hit 21 million manats at the nominal price. The bonds were fully placed.

PSG Capital acted as the underwriter of the placement.

The deadline for the payment on bonds is December 19, 2040.

(1.7 manats = $1 on June 7)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan needs mechanisms to support lending to agricultural sector
Economy news 23 May 13:36
Entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan to get mortgage easier
Society 16 May 15:26
Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund doubles profit
Economy news 16 May 11:57
Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund's upgrade to boost economic growth
Business 2 May 14:54
Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund exempt from tax liabilities
Politics 1 May 18:17
Banks in Azerbaijan increase mortgage lending
Economy news 18 April 13:26
Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund prolongs tender
Tenders 16 April 16:34
Method on insurance of mortgage loans can be changed in Azerbaijan
Economy news 4 April 18:53
Tender for creating website of Azerbaijan Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund
Tenders 26 February 15:48
Average monthly amount of loan grows in Azerbaijan
Economy news 13 February 18:55
Low-income families to more easily purchase housing in Azerbaijan
Economy news 12 January 20:58
Millions of manats attracted from stock market to finance mortgages in Azerbaijan
Economy news 27 December 2017 17:25