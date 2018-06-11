New life insurance product presented in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

11 June 2018 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version published at 12:42)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijani insurance company Qala Life offers its customers a new life insurance product, acting chairman of the Board of the insurance company, Azer Alizade, told reporters June 11.

The product is called "No Losses".

"The product covers citizens from 18 to 64 and operates worldwide. The insurance contract is valid for one year. The minimum insurance coverage for the product is 500 manats and insurance premiums start from 150 manats," Alizade said.

Alizade noted that the new product has a number of advantages for customers.

"First, if the client remains alive until the end of the contract period, 60 or 100 percent of the insurance premium is returned, depending on the package chosen by the client. Secondly, those who purchase this product can use the services of European law firms for free. Third, if the insurance premium under the contract exceeds 2,000 manats, clients are also provided with free medical advice from Sfera Company and a travel insurance contract for 14 days valid for a year," Alizade said.

Qala Life, which started its activity in 2010, is one of the three companies in Azerbaijan that provide life insurance services. AzRe is the founder of the company.

In January-May 2018, Qala Life collected 6.44 million manats in insurance premiums, with payments of 8.68 million manats.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 11)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

