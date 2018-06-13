Azerbaijan may set up special group to assess work of customs bodies (PHOTO)

13 June 2018 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan may create a special group to assess the work of customs bodies, Safar Mehdiyev, chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, said at a seminar for journalists titled “Azerbaijani Customs – Today’s and Tomorrow’s Challenges” on June 13.

He said that the group may include journalists covering the activities of the customs bodies.

“Customs bodies serve about 5.4 million people every year,” he noted. “Our work, along with the fact that it is interesting and important for the country, is also complex and requires great responsibility. I think that it would be purposeful to create a special group of journalists specializing in the customs sphere. These journalists could have monitored the activity of customs bodies.”

Mehdiyev also added that 20-day or monthly courses may be organized for journalists so that they can study the customs legislation in more detail.

Story still developing

