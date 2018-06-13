Kazakh, Chinese airlines co-op in area of international passenger transportation

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

QAZAQ AIR and China Express Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding on the development of strategic cooperation in the area of ​​international regional passenger transportation, Kazakh media outlets reported.

The memorandum was signed by the chairman of the board of QAZAQ AIR, Blair Trierne Pollock, and chairman of the board of China Express Airlines, Longjiang Wu.

"The two regional airlines will have an opportunity to discuss issues of exchanging cross-border passenger traffic and direct financial investments by China Express Airlines in the development of our company," said Trierne Pollock.

The chairman of the board of QAZAQ AIR also expressed confidence that the memorandum would allow the Kazakh air carrier to gain direct access to regional passenger traffic from China.

The head of China Express Airlines, in turn, stressed the importance of the agreements reached for the activation of regional Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in the course of the One Belt, One Road initiative.

QAZAQ AIR, 100 percent of which is owned by Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC, serves regional routes in Kazakhstan.

The Chinese airline China Express Airlines (also known as Huaxia Airlines) was founded in 2006, becoming China's first private regional air carrier.

---

