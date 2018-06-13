Kazakh, Chinese airlines co-op in area of international passenger transportation

13 June 2018 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

QAZAQ AIR and China Express Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding on the development of strategic cooperation in the area of ​​international regional passenger transportation, Kazakh media outlets reported.

The memorandum was signed by the chairman of the board of QAZAQ AIR, Blair Trierne Pollock, and chairman of the board of China Express Airlines, Longjiang Wu.

"The two regional airlines will have an opportunity to discuss issues of exchanging cross-border passenger traffic and direct financial investments by China Express Airlines in the development of our company," said Trierne Pollock.

The chairman of the board of QAZAQ AIR also expressed confidence that the memorandum would allow the Kazakh air carrier to gain direct access to regional passenger traffic from China.

The head of China Express Airlines, in turn, stressed the importance of the agreements reached for the activation of regional Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in the course of the One Belt, One Road initiative.

QAZAQ AIR, 100 percent of which is owned by Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC, serves regional routes in Kazakhstan.

The Chinese airline China Express Airlines (also known as Huaxia Airlines) was founded in 2006, becoming China's first private regional air carrier.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Top official: Azerbaijan reserves sovereign right to liberate its lands in other ways (PHOTO)
Politics 18:12
EU must resist Chinese attempts to divide it - Maas
Europe 18:06
Kazakh National Bank opens tender for renovation of administrative buildings
Tenders 18:01
CPC opens tender for supply of chemical air purification filter
Tenders 16:56
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender for renovation of uninterruptible power supplies
Tenders 16:54
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 13
Economy news 15:37
China supports Trump's halting of war games on Korean peninsula
China 12:24
Kazakh military hospital opens tender on supply of medicines
Tenders 12:13
Kazakhstan increases export of grain through Aktau port
Economy news 11:27
Uzbekistan, China may launch charter flights
Tourism 11:09
Kazakhstan reveals population's monthly average salary
Economy news 10:51
KazPrime indicator value for June 13
Economy news 10:12
Kazakhstan hits record in road construction
Economy news 12 June 20:10
Kazakh Kuryk port to co-op with Azerbaijani companies (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 19:44
Kazakhstan eyes to apply Japanese technology in water pipes construction
Kazakhstan 12 June 19:02
Kazakhstan eyes to export alfalfa hay to China
Kazakhstan 12 June 18:50
Trump says that his agreement with North Korea will be good for China
US 12 June 18:10
Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port to build universal transshipment terminal (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 17:58