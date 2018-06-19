Prices in car market of Baku grow

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The average price in the car market of Baku was 30,208 manats in 2018, Nusret Ibrahimov, director general of the MBA Group consulting company and real estate expert, told Trend.

He said the average price in the car market grew by 11.4 percent compared to the previous month.

In May 2018, 2,134 cars were put up for sale in the automobile market of Baku, he added.

"The portfolio of offers in the car market increased 5.17 percent compared to the previous month," he said. "The majority of cars offered for sale – 86.27 percent are cars with gasoline engine. The average price of cars of this category was 30,195 manats. Diesel cars made up 13.73 percent of the proposals; the average price of such cars was 30,290 manats. The share of cars with automatic transmission was 71.93 percent, with an average cost of 38,023 manats. The share of cars with a manual transmission was 28.07 percent, with an average price of 10,180 manats."

Ibrahimov said the average mileage of cars in the market in May 2018 was almost 171,660 kilometers, with a decrease by 8.62 percent over the month. The average age of cars was 12 years, he added.

The expert added that the average annual wear of cars offered in the market was 6.66 percent.

"At the same time, the average annual wear of cars under five years of age was 8.09 percent, from 5 to 10 years – 7.16 percent and from 10 to 15 years – 5.82 percent," Ibrahimov said.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on June 19)

--

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news