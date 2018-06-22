Azerbaijan eyes to refuse WB loan for one of projects

22 June 2018 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan intends to abandon the World Bank (WB) loan for the implementation of the third Azerbaijan Rural Investment Project (AZRIP-3), Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said June 22.

He made the remarks during the discussion of the draft changes to the state budget for 2018 at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

“The rural investment project is important and we will continue it,” he said. “However, we intend to refuse from the WB loans and implement the project at the expense of domestic funds, because the Azerbaijani government intends to pursue a more balanced credit policy. AZRIP-3 mainly includes the work on construction and improvement and the project doesn’t require the import of any equipment and materials.”

Story still developing

