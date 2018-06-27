Kazakhstan may create center on 4th industrial revolution for Central Asia

27 June 2018 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

The Manager of the International Financial Center "Astana" (IFCA) Kairat Kelimbetov held a meeting with the Executive Chairman and Founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab on June 21, in Geneva,"Kazinform" reported, referring to the press service of the AIFC.

The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Geneva Zhanar Aitzhanova also took part in the meeting.

During the meeting, Kelimbetov noted the importance of the WEF activities at the global level, as well as the interest of Kazakhstan in further strengthening cooperation with this organization.

He spoke in detail about the strategic directions of activity of the AIFC, noting that its creation is part of the structural reforms to diversify the economy of Kazakhstan, aimed at creating favorable investment climate and the integration into local economy of the international business standards.

The executive chairman of the WEF noted the great importance that the WEF attaches to cooperation with Kazakhstan. Professor Schwab stressed the leading role of Kazakhstan in Central Asia.

In addition, Schwab proposed to create a center in Kazakhstan for the Fourth Industrial Revolution for Central Asia on the basis of the AIFC. A similar center of the WEF, operating in San Francisco, focuses on the development of new technologies, artificial intelligence, blockchain technologies and other modern technologies.

The establishment of a similar center in the Central Asian region, according to Schwab, will connect continents and various centers of excellence and will promote the key ideas of such centers at the global level.

