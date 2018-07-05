Sale of US dollars to banks by SOFAZ up

5 July 2018 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) sold $439 million at the currency auctions organized by the country’s Central Bank (CBA) in June 2018, SOFAZ said July 5.

SOFAZ sold $422.7 million in May.

Since early 2018, the Azerbaijani banks bought around $3 billion from SOFAZ.

The currency is sold as part of SOFAZ’s transfers to the Azerbaijani state budget, which are envisaged in the volume of 9.216 billion manats for 2018.

