Finnish airline resumes flights to Astana

12 July 2018 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Finnair has resumed flights on Astana-Helsinki route, the press service of Astana airport said in a message.

Flights will be performed from July to September 2018, twice a week - on Wednesdays and Fridays on Airbus 319 aircraft. Flight time will take four hours.

Finnair is the national carrier of Finland, the largest airline in the country. It is based in Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. The main shareholder of the company is the government of Finland.

In May 2018 Latvian AirBaltic has also started flights on a new route from the international airport of Riga to Almaty. Flights are performed three times a week by Bombardier CS300 aircraft.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
S&P raises its long-term national scale rating on Kazakhstan
Economy news 17:17
Kazakhstan reveals amount of grain reserves
Economy news 16:10
CPC opens tender for modification of fire detection system
Tenders 14:58
Kazakhstan's Aktau port to launch container shipments with Iranian ports (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:49
Uzbekistan occupies second place as per remittances from Kazakhstan
Economy news 14:38
China-Russia-Europe railway project remains relevant despite negative assessment of Chinese side (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:19
Latest
Russian MFA talks expanding office of OSCE chairperson-in-office personal rep
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:54
Russian consultancy holding opens representative office in Uzbekistan
Economy news 18:53
Senior Russian diplomats hold consultations with top Israeli, Palestinian officials
Russia 18:47
Uzbekistan to participate in financial and tax investigations of CIS
Economy news 18:37
Turkmenistan appoints new head of its biggest oil region
Turkmenistan 18:35
Ukrtransnafta PJSC sells another cargo of Azerbaijani oil
Oil&Gas 18:34
Aerial cableway to be built in Turkey’s Artvin province
Economy news 18:33
Azerbaijani FM, defense minister meet US counterparts
Politics 18:32
OSCE MG reiterates commitment to help sides of Karabakh conflict find peaceful solution
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:32