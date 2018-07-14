Aeroflot launches new flights to Kazakhstan

14 July 2018 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Russian Aeroflot airline is launching regular flights between Moscow and Kazakh Kyzylorda city, the company said in a message.

Flights will be carried out starting from July 15 2018 four times a week on Airbus A320 and Sukhoi Superjet 100.

Flights from Moscow will be carried out on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, flights in the opposite direction - on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Moscow – Kyzylorda flight will be the ninth destination of Aeroflot in Kazakhstan.

In summer season of 2018 Aeroflot increased the frequency of flights in two directions: to Astana (from 9 to 12 flights a week) and Aktobe (from 4 to 7 flights per week). In 2017 the passenger flow of Aeroflot between Moscow and the cities of Kazakhstan exceeded 600,000 people.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Middle Eastern countries lead in imports of premium meat from Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:37
US President Trump to arrive in Helsinki on Sunday for July 16 summit
US 12:19
Kazakh oil refinery polluting atmosphere with gas emissions
Kazakhstan 11:02
Russia lifts restrictions on supplies from Kazakh milk processing plants
Kazakhstan 10:03
Plans for production at Kashagan field announced (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 09:40
Trump to talk to Russia's Putin about substantially reducing nuclear weapons
Russia 13 July 19:01
Latest
Iran’s state broadcaster ‎to hold tender for video equipment
Tenders 12:54
Georgian FM: “We received what we expected from the NATO summit”
Georgia 12:52
Middle Eastern countries lead in imports of premium meat from Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:37
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market
Economy news 12:37
U.S. lifts ban on suppliers selling to China's ZTE
US 12:21
US President Trump to arrive in Helsinki on Sunday for July 16 summit
US 12:19
Iranian inter-city buses get GPRS system
Business 12:00
North American oil prices for July 9-13
Oil&Gas 11:57
Turkmenistan may lease its satellite use to European companies
ICT 11:46