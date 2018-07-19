Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to co-op in social sector

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

The Off-Budget Pension Fund under the Uzbek Finance Ministry and the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of social insurance and pension provision, UzDaily news agency reported.

The document was signed with the aim of developing friendly relations, regulating cooperation and informational support regarding provision of pensions, during an international conference on the development of pension systems held in Bishkek city.

Such institutions as the International Association of Pension and Social Funds, the International Social Security Association (ISSA), the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), as well as representatives from social and pension institutions of Georgia, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan took part in the conference.

During the meeting, features, problems, achievements and prospects for the development of the pension systems of the CIS countries, social and economic trends affecting the pension provision system, the digitization of the economy and the social sphere, as well as labor migration and the systems for preserving the pension rights of migrant workers were discussed.

Yorkin Tursunov, executive director of the Off-Budget Pension Fund under the Uzbek Finance Ministry, delivered speech at the conference with the thematic report "The Pension System of the Republic of Uzbekistan: The Concept of Pension Reform."

