Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to co-op in social sector

19 July 2018 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

The Off-Budget Pension Fund under the Uzbek Finance Ministry and the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of social insurance and pension provision, UzDaily news agency reported.

The document was signed with the aim of developing friendly relations, regulating cooperation and informational support regarding provision of pensions, during an international conference on the development of pension systems held in Bishkek city.

Such institutions as the International Association of Pension and Social Funds, the International Social Security Association (ISSA), the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), as well as representatives from social and pension institutions of Georgia, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan took part in the conference.

During the meeting, features, problems, achievements and prospects for the development of the pension systems of the CIS countries, social and economic trends affecting the pension provision system, the digitization of the economy and the social sphere, as well as labor migration and the systems for preserving the pension rights of migrant workers were discussed.

Yorkin Tursunov, executive director of the Off-Budget Pension Fund under the Uzbek Finance Ministry, delivered speech at the conference with the thematic report "The Pension System of the Republic of Uzbekistan: The Concept of Pension Reform."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
VISA talks co-badged cards in Uzbekistan jointly with UzCard
Economy news 12:43
New online service now available for taxpayers in Uzbekistan
Economy news 11:38
Uzbek, Chinese meat products to compete for Arab markets
Economy news 10:32
Azerbaijan eyes co-op with Italy in green technology sphere
Economy news 10:09
French Development Agency to finance various sectors in Uzbekistan
Economy news 09:57
Azerbaijan wishing to expand economic co-op with Italy - deputy minister
Economy news 18 July 19:05
Latest
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Italy review exhibition in Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)
Politics 14:21
More and more foreigners visit Azerbaijan - state migration service
Society 14:00
Kazakhstan, Italy may launch new direct flights
Kazakhstan 13:58
Turkey halts state of emergency in the country
Turkey 13:47
Sumgayit Technology Park supplies high voltage cable to Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
ICT 13:46
Tender: Iran’s IRALCO to buy aluminium–nickel
Tenders 13:19
Security expert: Azerbaijani companies neglect simplest security rules
ICT 13:18
China says U.S. blaming Xi for blocking trade deal is 'bogus'
China 13:07
IAEA’s inspection of Iranian university confirmed
Nuclear Program 13:07