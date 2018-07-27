Turkmenistan sets up industrial production of expanded polystyrene

27 July 2018 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
China to establish large-scale production of unrefined sunflower oil in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 16:03
Solemn commissioning of Rabat-Kashan-Kalay-Nau transmission line held in Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 12:57
Turkmenistan, Hungary discuss prospects of investment co-op
Turkmenistan 12:43
Pipe plant in Turkmenistan to buy equipment
Tenders 12:25
Turkmenistan announces tender for construction of borderline motor bridge
Tenders 10:29
Turkmen authorities organize special flights to Mecca for pilgrims
Turkmenistan 10:00
Latest
Vladimir Putin: Russia does not renounce dollar as universal reserve currency
Russia 18:02
Russia’s Central Bank keeps key rate at 7.25%
Economy news 18:00
Kazakh auto industry seeking state support to enter Uzbek market
Economy news 17:48
Banks in Azerbaijan slightly increase assets
Economy news 17:45
Volume of issued loans up in Kazakhstan
Economy news 17:41
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 350M manats at auction
Economy news 17:41
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 30
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:34
Uzbekistan to build Central Asia's largest cement plant
Economy news 17:30
SOCAR’s oil output up
Oil&Gas 17:29